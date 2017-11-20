Suspects sit with “homemade rifles" after their arrest for illegal logging in Thailand’s Pang Sida National Park. Photo supplied

Cambodian loggers reportedly in Thai jail

Fifteen Cambodians and one Thai national were arrested in Thailand’s Pang Sida National Park for allegedly logging rosewood and opening fire on authorities with homemade guns, Thai media reported over the weekend.

According to Thai news reports, the arrests were made on Thursday afternoon when a force of 30 Thai authorities busted the group of loggers in the protected forest, which is located in Sa Kaeo province, some 75 kilometres from Poipet.

The reports say the loggers allegedly opened fire on the authorities with six “homemade” rifles that were later seized. All were arrested without any injuries, in addition some 43 logs of rosewood were also seized, it was reported on Friday.

Subsequent reports on Saturday in Thai media said that the detained individuals had been charged by a Thai court for crimes related to illegal logging of rosewood as well as possession of illicit firearms.

Reached yesterday by phone, Poipet border checkpoint official Yal Bunpov, responsible for liaison with Thai authorities, said he was unaware of the case.