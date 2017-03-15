Cambodian workers see Thai salaries rise

Cambodian workers in Thailand are benefiting from a small bump in the country’s minimum wage, which went into effect at the start of this year in some Thai provinces, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Labour announced on Monday.

The minimum wage, which used to be 300 baht (about $8.48) per day across all Thai provinces, was increased by 10 baht ($0.28) per day for workers in Bangkok and in six provinces near the capital.

It rose to 308 baht ($8.72) per day for workers across 13 other provinces, and to 305 baht ($8.63) per day for workers in another 49 provinces, while wages remained the same in eight provinces, the statement said.

The Thai government also reduced the number of working hours per day to seven, one fewer than before, for workers in jobs that might affect their health and safety.

Chiet Lamatin, an official at the Cambodian Embassy in Thailand, said the increases were based on the provinces’ economic outlooks and on the ability of employers to implement the changes.

Dy Thehoya, a program officer at labour rights group Central, said that it is rare for the Thai government to increase the minimum wage, so even the small hike was good for workers.

“We noticed that the amount of the increase was 10 baht or 5 baht,” he said. “It doesn’t seem to be enough to meet the workers’ demands, but at least they increased it for Cambodian workers.”

There are an estimated 1 million Cambodian migrants working abroad, with the majority in Thailand.