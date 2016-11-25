Thai authorities speak to Cambodian migrant workers yesterday morning after they were detained during a crackdown on illegal workers. Photo supplied

Cambodians arrested for lacking Thai papers

Thirty-five Cambodians living and working in Thailand illegally were reportedly arrested near the Cambodian border yesterday.

The migrant workers were living in Sa Kaeo province, near Cambodia’s Banteay Meanchey province, and working at a market according to another vendor.

“Thirty-five Cambodian workers [25 of them women] were arrested . . . for not having legal documents,” said Eng Kimman, a legal Cambodian vendor at Rong Kleu Market.

“According to a Thai police officer, they might be detained for a week to a month before being deported back to Cambodia,” Kimman added, explaining that they were being charged with living and working in Thailand illegally.

Kimman said that during the operation, Thai police also seized 23 motorbikes and 20 tuk-tuks from the Cambodian workers to check if they were properly registered.