Cambodia’s top property developers win big

Cambodia’s most outstanding real estate developers were honoured at the second annual PropertyGuru Cambodia Property Awards during an evening of celebrations at the Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra.

Last year’s champion Borey Peng Huoth Group clinched a further three awards, including the biggest accolade of the year Best Developer (Cambodia).

“Borey Peng Huoth Group is a company that has redefined Cambodia’s residential landscape,” said the independent panel of judges. “From careful site selection to sustainable building initiatives, Borey Peng Huoth is an innovative, strategic, progressive, and creative developer.”

Winning accolades for Best Housing Development (Phnom Penh) and Best Landscape Architectural Design, the developer was hailed for its use of technology and placing a premium on its relationship with consumers by “being the Kingdom’s first developer that has created a dedicated mobile application for its client roster.”

Another big winner of the evening was five-time nominee Phnom Penh City Center, which collected a trophy for each one of its nominated projects: The EDGE, Residence90, and The Vanguard. All three winning projects are located within the integrated Phnom Penh City Center development that aims to become a modern, sustainable, commercial, and leisure district in the capital by 2025.

More than 30 projects located across Phnom Penh, Siem Reap and Sihanoukville joined this year’s competition. A total of 17 awards were presented, including a Special Recognition in Green Development for MTP Invest, the developer of Siem Reap-based residential project Phum Barang, deeming it a double winner this year.

“Taking advantage of Siem Reap’s sub-tropical climate, Phum Barang boasts comfortable living amenities and a natural ventilation system that can withstand strong winds, bright sunlight and the monsoon season,” chairman of the judging panel Sorn Seap, founder and director of Key Real Estate Co., Ltd., commented.

He added that more developers in the country should embrace sustainable and green building practices. “We all must look into Cambodia’s environmental guidelines, take into account greening initiatives, and push for new technologies that can help reduce the environmental destruction.”

Top country winners in Cambodia will now advance to the two-day PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards grand finale this November in Singapore at the Sands Expo and Convention Center to compete for more regional accolades and to take home the crown as “the best in Asia”.

Hari V. Krishnan, CEO of PropertyGuru Group, said: “We congratulate the developers who participated in the Cambodia Property Awards.

“Their outstanding projects inspire and shape the future of the Cambodian real estate sector, which has been given many opportunities over the last couple of years to grow. We wish the winners the best as they advance to compete at our grand finals in Singapore.”

Click here for the full list of winners.

For more information, visit the official website.