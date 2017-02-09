Capital police tout hard work in halting protests

While a new report from the Phnom Penh Municipal Police bemoans ongoing issues in controlling the illegal use of firearms, there was one area in which they excelled last year – thwarting “colour revolutions”.

Released during the department’s annual meeting on Tuesday, the report touted their implementation of a “strategic plan” that “effectively controlled and resolved situations in a timely fashion and did not allow the enemy to fracture national unity, cause insecurity, chaos or social turmoil”.

In addition to colour revolutions, which has become a catch-all reference for unauthorised protests, the report added that police succeeded in preventing “Black Monday campaigns, terrorist attacks and cross-border crime.”

The so-called Black Monday campaign, of which police claimed to have stymied 30, were launched by civil society groups to call for the release of four Adhoc staffers and a National Election Committee official jailed in connection with an opposition party sex scandal.

The report touts the arrests of 48 people in connection to the campaign – including three foreigners, one of whom was deported – though most were short-term detentions in which those involved were “educated” and released.

The 2016 “demonstrations and strikes” were largely instigated by political parties, civil society and unions sympathetic to the opposition encouraging people to protest against the government,” the report concludes.