A badly damaged car that killed two people and left 13 people injured in a collision on National Road 6 yesterday in Phnom Penh. Photo supplied

Car crash kills two on National Road 6

Two people were killed and 14 others injured in a car crash along National Road 6 in Chroy Changvar district’s Prek Liep commune around 1am yesterday.

Phnom Penh deputy traffic police chief Sem Kunthear said that the car crash involved a Toyota Highlander and a private van carrying nearly 20 passengers.

The driver of the Highlander, who was the sole occupant in the car, died at the scene. One passenger of the van was killed, while 14 others who were injured have been sent to the hospital.

“The Highlander driver drove so fast [he] crashed [into] an electrical pole and then a van, causing two people to die and 14 to be injured,” Kunthear said.

He added that the Highlander driver appeared to be at fault, as “he drove so fast which made him crash into another van on the opposite side of the road”.

According to a video posted yesterday on the Facebook page of Ministry of Interior’s Road Safety Committee, speeding is the leading cause of traffic accidents.

“Speeding is accountable for more than 35 percent [of traffic accidents], not obeying the right-of-way 17 percent and drink-driving 13 percent,” it said.