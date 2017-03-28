Casino in Poipet shut; reasons unknown

A poipet venue offering online gambling and affiliated with nearby Crown Casino was closed by authorities over the weekend, according to a company security official.

Teng Chhaya, the head of the Crown Casino security team, said Banteay Meanchey provincial police officers and their local Poipet town counterparts had on Saturday suspended operations at Princess168, a venue on National Road 5 that provides sports betting services, online gambling and VIP gaming tables.

“Princess168 is an affiliate of Crown Casino, but I do not know what the mistake was that led to the shutdown like that,” Chhaya said.

Poipet town police chief Thin Sindet and Banteay Meanchey provincial deputy police chief Seth Los yesterday declined to provide details about what prompted the crackdown and whether charges would be laid.

They referred questions to the head of the operation, Banteay Meanchey provincial prosecutor Meas Chanpiseth, who could not be reached.

Banteay Meanchey provincial court spokesman Sok Keobandeth, meanwhile, also declined to comment, saying he had not yet received the report on the case.