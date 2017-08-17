Caution urged after man killed by lightning while fishing

A 29-year-old man was killed by lightning while he and his father were fishing in the open sea in Preah Sihanouk province’s Prey Nop district on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Teuk Thla Commune Chief Phoeun Nam, the victim, Choem Bros, 29, died while fishing off Trapaing L’Pov island, about 2 kilometres from Prek Brosob village.

Bros and his father, Choem Moeun, 54, went out to fish at 2pm, but were surprised by a storm an hour later.

“The villagers . . . said he usually promotes his fish when returning from fishing, but yesterday, they only heard the father sobbing and screaming to his wife that Bros died,” he said.

Morm Sokhum, district deputy police chief, said the victim died from lightning, as there were burns on his back and head.

Sokhum appealed to the people to be more cautious about weather conditions when fishing at sea and farming in the village, and called on them to check the weather forecasts before leaving on a boat.

Lem Keanhor, minister of meteorology and water resources, warned in a statement that storms across Cambodia could potentially last from today until Sunday.