A chance to live in Australia

The Cambodian government has approved a plan by the Australian Migration Agents PTY LTD of Perth – Western Australia to place one of its representative offices in Phnom Penh as the registered migration agent serving this region.

Cambodians now have direct, on-site face to face access with highly experienced Australian migration agent Robert Chelliah (MARA Reg No. 92-54011) as a fulltime representative to provide migration assistant in Cambodia.

Australian Migration Agents PTY LTD (AMA) is holding a 2 Day seminar on 17th and 18th November 2017 in Phnom Penh focusing on Migrating into Australia.

AMA specializes in Business Visas that include Business Plans, Family Migration, Partner Visa, Skills Visa, Resident Return Visa (RRV), Student Visa and many others.

It has cumulatively more than 40 years of experience handling complex Australian Migration Issues such as Tribunal Appeal on Adverse Decisions, Visa Refusal and Cancelation.

More information can be obtained from the AMA website at www.austmigration.com.au or Facebook page: www.facebook.com/RKChelliah

Migrating to Australia has been a life goal set by many. However, finding the means to settle in Australia is still deemed quite a task, filled with many bureaucratic procedures and laws that many have a hard time understanding.

Australian Migration Law is very complex, exacting and constructed in complex legal language with stringent administrative procedures. There is a high rate of refusal for applications that do not meet these legal and administrative requirements.

Applicants who plan to reside in Australia are generally required to go to great lengths and effort into preparing their applications for a life-changing experience.

Some prefer to try a Do-It-Yourself application without the help of a professional, registered agent, which will expose them to the risk of being refused, while some will seek the assistance of a registered migration agent in their application in order to ensure a greater success rate.

Applicants should always engage the services of a registered migration agent and should not fall for scams or ill-equipped mediators that act as agents.

It is in your best interest to make sure you are dealing with a registered agent face-to-face at all times.

It is important for the applicant to engage an agent that is a legitimate, Australian-registered migration agent.

Under Division 2 of the Australian Migration Act, Section 280 (1) – a person who is not a registered migration agent must not give immigration assistance.

This means it is unlawful for a person who is not an Australian-registered migration agent to give any migration assistance, including any initial advice.

This law applies not only within Australia but wherever a registered Australian migration agent operates. The agent must comply with Australian law, including the law that protects the interests of the public.

To reiterate, members of the public are encouraged to engage a registered Australian migration agent at all times.

Australian-registered migration agents are diligently regulated by a Code of Conduct and if a member of the public feels they have been short-changed by the registered agent, they can report the agent to the Australian High-Commission or the Australian MARA registration board.

This recourse and protection is not available if the applicant has engagedthe services of an unregistered agent.

The rules governing protection of the public are well-framed under Australian laws and are readily accessible through the Australian Government.

Australian Migration Agents PTY LTD (AMA) is one of the longest-serving migration agents in Australia, with 27 years of practice and hands-on experience.

Headed by industry experts, AMA has successfully handled hundreds of complex cases and tribunal appeals that were deemed impossible.

With the availability of the country’s first registered Australian migration agent, Cambodians can now be assured that any matter pertaining to their Australian Migration and Visa planning will be dealt with directly by a legitimate, registered migration agent.

More information on Australian Migration Agents PTY LTD is available at ww.austmigration.com.au or contact principle Australian registered migration agent Robert Chelliah should you require a consult on mobile number: +855-1533-5259, +855-1233-5259 and +855-1628-1999 (Cambodia) or+61-412-173502 and +6012-348-2961 (Roaming).

