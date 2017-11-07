Deputy district police officer Yon Kong, who reportedly led a drug raid during which an unarmed fisherman was shot in the arm. Photo supplied

Charged officer still at large after shooting

Nearly two months after the Kandal Provincial Court charged a deputy police chief in the nonfatal shooting of a fisherman during a drug raid in March, provincial police officials say they have yet to receive any directions from the court to catch the absconding suspect.

Yon Kong, deputy district police chief for Kandal Stung, led a drug raid in March on a group of fishermen in the district and opened fire, hitting 19-year-old fisherman Meng Vannara. At the time, an anonymous police officer claimed that Kong and the victim’s family had reached a compensation agreement for $500.

However, provincial police sent the case to the court and asked the prosecutor to investigate the incident, with Kandal Provincial Court spokesman So Sarin confirming yesterday that the police officer had been provisionally charged with intentional murder.

“Because it is in the hands of the investigating judge, we do not know what kind action will be taken,” he said.

Tin Socheatra, spokesman for the prosecutor’s office, only added that the charges had been filed two months ago.

Despite the charges, provincial police officials yesterday said they were still waiting for court orders on how to proceed with the case. Kandal Provincial Police Chief Eav Chamroeun said the court had given no instruction on next steps, a sentiment echoed by his deputy, Roeun Nara.

“We do not know yet after we had sent report to the court. We have not heard anything yet from the court,” he said.