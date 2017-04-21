Chased by police Turkish man arrested for stealing car

After chasing him through two districts, authorities apprehended and interrogated a Turkish man suspected of stealing a Toyota Camry and a motorcycle in Preah Sihanouk province on Wednesday evening.

Prey Nob district police Chief Hing Chanrith said the suspect, Gokay Alici, 31, stole a Camry in Stung Hav district from a villager from O’tres.

After being alerted by police in Stung Hav, Chanrith said his officers set up outposts along the road between Stung Hav and Prey Nob. Spotting the police, Alici abandoned the car and ran across a rice field before commandeering a motorbike in Ream village. Chanrith’s officers then cornered and arrested Alici in front of Sihanoukville airport.

“Authorities apprehended the suspect red-handed,” said Chanrith. “However, the foreign suspect was handed to immigration police at [the] Preah Sihanouk provincial police station for interrogation,” he said.

Provincial immigration police chief Sun Sorithy said that the suspect had been charged with theft and would be sent to the provincial court today.

A representative at the Turkish Embassy said yesterday they had not received information on the case.