Chhay Thy transition cut short after speech

Rights group Adhoc yesterday terminated the employment of Ratanakkiri provincial coordinator Chhay Thy with immediate effect, a day after the human rights staffer officially joined the Cambodian People’s Party and publicly blasted the opposition at a press conference.

Thy was asked to resign by the rights group last Thursday after confirming he had applied to represent the ruling party in the upcoming commune elections in June, but was given a month to wind up his activities with the group.

But on Sunday, after being confirmed as the CPP’s commune chief candidate from Ratanakkiri’s Pate commune, he quickly went on the political offensive, slamming the opposition for its lack of policies and what he termed the “bad behaviour” of its leadership at a Sunday press conference.

A day later, Adhoc held a meeting and decided to terminate the relationship immediately. “Based on his decision to continue with his candidacy as commune chief for Pate Commune Adhoc asked him to resign immediately” rather than complete the month-long handover period, a statement from the rights group reads.

Adhoc spokesman Sam Chankea added that Thy’s immediate jump into the political arena could not be accepted by the group, given internal policies that mandate staffers remain apolitical.

“We decided to stop his work immediately. With this case, it is a serious issue and we cannot prolong this,” Kea said.

He added that if Thy continued to use the group’s office or resources, they would consider filing a lawsuit against him.

Reached yesterday, Thy said he was yet to receive any notification of termination from Adhoc, but added that it was a moot point as he had already stopped working. “Since Thursday, I have done nothing for Adhoc, so I have the right to do political activities.”