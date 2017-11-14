China pledges demining aid after US spat

Prime Minister Hun Sen has announced that China will begin funding demining efforts, just days after the US said it would be withdrawing its own funding in the midst of escalating anti-US rhetoric by government officials.

“China told Samdech Techo [Hun Sen] that the landmine and UXO clearance is a prioritised action of the Chinese government,” reads a statement posted to Hun Sen’s Facebook page last night.

The statement said a final decision on the new funding would be made before Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang visits the Kingdom in January. The Chinese funding would come in the wake of the US Embassy announcing a withdrawal of its annual $2 million to the Cambodian Mine Action Centre. The US donation will instead go to a "world-class removal program” of its choosing.

The funding cut came during a heated war of words between CMAC and the US Embassy, with CMAC head Heng Ratana accusing the US of downplaying the impact of chemical weapons it dropped during the Vietnam War, and the embassy accusing Cambodia of politicising the issue.

Ratana kept up the rhetoric today, posting to his Facebook page various pictures of young Cambodians with severe birth defects consistent with the American defoliant Agent Orange.

"Is it true that the chemical substances that the Americans dropped really have no long term side effects to the Cambodian people’s health?" Ratana asked rhetorically.

But the mother of one the young people depicted, Khoun Chanthy, said today that while CMAC came to take photographs, no tangible help was offered.

