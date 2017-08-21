Chinese nationals wait for questioning after they were detained last week in Phnom Penh for allegedly participating in online scams. Photo supplied

Chinese arrested in VoIP scam

Another 40 Chinese nationals were detained on Friday and are being questioned over their alleged involvement in a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) scam after more than 200 allegedly in the same ring were arrested on Wednesday.

In the first raid, police found the alleged perpetrators in a condo in Boeung Kak II commune in Phnom Penh. Two days later, Anti-Terrorism Police arrested 40 more alleged scammers in the same building – where they were found in a locked room, according to Khat Kon Tith, Boeung Kak II commune police chief.

“The other 40 were found on Friday, which brings the number to 250 now,” he said. “They are being questioned in the condo now.”

He said he did not know what would happen to the Chinese nationals, as this was out of his area of responsibility.

Y Sokhy, chief of the Anti-Terrorism Unit, which carried out the bust, declined to comment, while chief of investigations at the Immigration Department Uk Hai Sela and the Chinese Embassy could not be reached.

More than 500 Chinese and Taiwanese have been arrested in Cambodia in connection with telephone scams in July and August alone.