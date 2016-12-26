City bans construction vehicles at peak hours

Phnom Penh City Hall on Saturday announced a ban on construction and cement trucks travelling the capital’s streets during peak traffic hours.

In a letter, City Governor Pa Socheatvong informed construction and cement truck companies that their trucks would no longer be allowed on the city’s streets from 6 to 9am, or from 4 to 8pm every day in order to minimise traffic congestion. The ban went into effect on Saturday.

City Hall spokesman Met Measpheakdey said the large trucks cause traffic congestion and upset residents.

“It will not seriously hurt their business because they have other time slots [for travelling],” he said of the trucks’ owners.

Companies that fail to obey the ban will be educated after the first violation, but after the second offence, they will risk being terminated from being allowed to transport within the city, Measpheakdey said.

Companies could also be fined after the second offense, although no fines have been set yet.

“We have disseminated [information about this] to relevant authorities like police and district governors, because they are going to check as well,” he said.

An Sopanha, deputy sales manager at cement truck operator CPAC Cambodia Co Ltd, said the company will make the necessary changes to abide by the ban.

“I want to make sure that City Hall will treat everyone fairly,” he said, adding that he hopes officials won’t ban certain companies while allowing others to travel.