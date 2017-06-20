Search form

One hundred 50-seat city buses, donated to Phnom Penh by China, are expected to arrive by mid-July. Photo supplied
City buses to expand to new routes

Phnom Penh’s city bus municipal public transit system will be adding five bus routes to its existing network in mid-July, City Hall spokesman Met Measpheakdey said yesterday.

According to Measpheakdey, the new lines will travel along Norodom Boulevard, Preah Monireth Boulevard and Hanoi Street, among other main thoroughfares in the capital. The plan, however, is still being discussed by experts from several institutions, including the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

“The plan to expand by five more public bus lines is expected to improve the public transport service for passengers, and it will contribute to the reduction of traffic congestion in Phnom Penh,” Measpheakdey said.

He added that talks of new routes started after the Chinese government pledged to donate 100 50-seat buses to the city. The buses are expected to arrive by mid-July.

Currently, 57 buses are transporting 6,000 to 7,000 passengers per day on three lines. Line 1 runs from Russey Keo district to Chbar Ampov district, Line 2 runs from the night market in Daun Penh district to Takhmao town in Kandal, and Line 3 runs from the night market to Choam Chao commune.

Measpheakdey noted that children, students, senior citizens and the disabled can take the bus for free.

