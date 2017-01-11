City, CNRP to meet over TV antenna

Cambodia National Rescue Party spokesman Yem Ponhearith told reporters yesterday that the party plans to meet City Hall officials today to discuss the construction of the opposition’s long-stalled Sun TV station on a site in Phnom Penh.

Though City Hall spokesman Met Measpheakdey said he was unaware of a scheduled meeting, Ponhearith said the opposition would seek permission to construct an antenna at a property within the city limits.

“This plot of land has been given to us by an activist and we have received the land title in late 2016,” he said.

“Now we will process paperwork to ask permission from City Hall to install antennas. The processing has started; it now depends on the authorities to decide.”

Ponhearith also said the previous site acquired by the party to house the antenna in Kandal province, where a local ruling party official led a campaign to block the tower, would soon be sold, with proceeds going towards equipment for the station.

“If we receive permission, we will make an order to buy antennas and construction will begin.”