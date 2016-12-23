Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - City considers adding more referral hospitals

City considers adding more referral hospitals

Phnom Penh City Hall plans to build more referral hospitals in the capital in the coming years as the seven currently in use are nearing capacity, according to Municipal Governor Pa Socheatvong.

Socheatvong made the announcement on Tuesday at a ceremony at which the Japanese government donated four ambulances for use in the city. City Hall spokesman Met Measpheakdey said the seven current hospitals were struggling to deal with the demand.

“The population has increased, and the demand for public services, especially in the health sector has increased,” Measpheakdey said, explaining that plans were still being formulated and that the number of new hospitals and their locations had not been decided.

Health and Development Alliance executive director Chum Sopha said that it was true that more hospitals were needed but that the existing referral hospitals also need more funding.

“They need to expand more hospitals, but at the same time, they need to improve the quality of existing hospitals . . . Most hospitals are understaffed.”

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".