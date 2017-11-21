Civil servants to get boost in maternity, funeral benefits

Civil servants will see their maternity and funeral benefits boosted under a joint prakas released yesterday by the Ministry of Public Function and the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The new benefits will take effect on January 1, 2018, and will cover civil servants, contractors and interns working for the government.

According to the sub-decree, maternity bonuses will increase from $150 to $200 per baby and will go up for twins or triplets. Payouts to families of civil servants who die will also increase, in some cases up to $1,000.

Ouk Chhayavy, president of the Cambodian Independent Teachers Association (CITA), said she was not impressed by the increase in maternity benefits due to general increases in the cost of living. However, she said, the new funeral benefits were appreciated.

“The allowance is not high enough like what we want, but this is an improvement,” she said. “We did make requests to the government [for this] many times already, and now the government has heard of our concern and need. It means the government is taking care of civil servants.”

Updates to come.