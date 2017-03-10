Clerk accuses official of gunpoint threat, insults

A disabled clerk at the Kampong Speu Provincial Court filed a complaint to the Ministry of Justice against the deputy court director yesterday, alleging that the deputy director had threatened him with a gun and taken his crutch away.

The complaint by clerk Chhiev Kimhak asks the ministry to intervene in the case against deputy court director Men Vannak, which involves two incidents.

According to the document, stamped by the ministry, Kimhak was at a work party in a restaurant on the evening of March 6 when Vannak walked up to him. “Vannak . . . [took] my crutch that I had placed near me and threw it about 15 to 20 metres away while I was sitting, and he mocked me: ‘Now that I threw your stick away, how can you walk back home?’”

In another incident in November, Kimhak was at a restaurant in Chbar Mon town when Vannak drunkenly walked in. Vannak allegedly pushed the complainant to drink more, and pulled out his gun when Kimhak stopped.

The complainant wrote that Vannak “took his pistol from his handbag, took off the safety and pointed the gun at my head and stomach”.

The document beseeches the minister to intervene “to provide justice, dignity and honour, and not to discriminate against me as a disabled person”.

Vannak yesterday would only say he “will make a report and send it to the minister”.

Ministry of Justice spokesman Chin Malin said the body would investigate.