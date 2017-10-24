Search form

CMAC officials work to neutralise a US-made tear gas bomb in Svay Rieng province earlier this month. Photo supplied

CMAC clears 30 pieces of ordnance

Thirty pieces of unexploded ordnance were found and collected by the Cambodian Mine Action Centre yesterday in Pursat province after they were discovered by a villager at a construction site.

Vorn Saveth, Phnom Kravanh district police chief, said the war remnants included mortars from heavy weapons – of 80 and 100 millimetres – M67 grenades, as well as other ammunition.

“The villager was digging the ground to build a house, and he found it,” he said.

The villager reported it to police, who sought help from a CMAC official. According to Saveth, the ordnance was left over from the civil war and was found near a former Vietnamese military base.

After being alerted to the weapons discovery, a CMAC team visited the site and collected the mortars and ammunition to store in a safe place before destroying them.

According to a CMAC report, by the end of 2016, the organisation had cleared 1,400 square kilometres of land since its founding, removing more than 1 million anti-personnel mines and nearly 24,000 anti-tank mines.

