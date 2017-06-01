Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - CNRP alleges soldier-only poll stations

CNRP alleges soldier-only poll stations

Troops from the elite 911 Paratrooper Brigade have been registered at “soldier only” polling stations near their Phnom Penh bases, according to opposition commune candidates running in the communes, claims seemingly backed up by data from the voter list.

In an arrangement that one election monitor said would erode the troops’ collective anonymity and right to a secret vote, four stations in the capital’s Kambol commune were off-limits to all but 911 soldiers and their families, said Prak Seyha, the CNRP’s commune chief candidate in the commune.

“There are about 2,000 soldiers from 911 registered here In four voting stations, all of them are soldiers; ordinary citizens were not allowed to register there,” Seyha said.

According to the voter list compiled by the NEC last year, four stations in the commune, which encompasses the unit’s base, have the highest gender imbalance in the country.

At stations 1764, 1765 and 1766, more than 96 percent of the voters are men. At station 1763, 90 percent of voters are women. One of the units stationed in Kambol is all-female.

In an interview this week, Lieutenant General Chap Pheakdey, commander of the 911 unit, said his soldiers were registered near their base, but denied they had been concentrated at single stations.

“It is not only at one place,” said Pheakdey, a member of the ruling CPP’s central committee. “There are many bases, so where they are based, they will vote at the location.”

Meanwhile, in nearby Choam Chao III commune, Va Savoeun, a CNRP candidate for the commune, said a similar arrangement existed for troops from Brigade 70. According to voter list data, there are three stations there where about 70 percent of the voters are male.

Sam Kuntheamy, of election watchdog Nicfec, said soldier-only stations would compromise the soldiers’ right to a secret vote, and make them “easy to control”.

Contact authors: Shaun Turton and Niem Chheng
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Keo Mom, director of LY LY Food Industry, on being a businesswoman in Cambodia

Mrs Keo Mom is the director of LY LY Food Industry as well as the head of the Cambodia Women Enterpreneurs Association.

Bodies of Cambodian peacekeepers returned to Kingdom

The bodies of four Cambodian peacekeepers killed by a Christian militia in Central African Republic were repatriated to the Kingdom and honoured in an airport ceremony on May 21.

Keo Vibol, 36, at a street stall in Kandal province.

Four female voters on the issues that matter most to them

Keo Vibol, 36, smiles as she comforts her young son. She sits with her mother, Srey Em, 61, at a street-side store in Kampot province.

A fortuneteller predicts the results of the upcoming commune elections at her stall along the riverside yesterday in Phnom Penh.

City seers provide their poll forecasts

After lighting a cluster of incense sticks and bowing three times, a fortuneteller on the capital’s north side yesterday draped his neck with woode