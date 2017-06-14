Poipet commune chief-elect Chao Veasna, seen posing in front of CNRP banners, was recently admitted to a local hospital for appendicitis. Facebook

CNRP commune chief seeking bail for illness

Jiailed Poipet commune chief-elect Chao Veasna’s lawyer applied for him to be temporarily released on bail, days after the CNRP candidate was rushed to hospital for appendicitis, saying his client was in need of further medical treatment.

Veasna was sent to pre-trial detention in February, months shy of the June 4 commune elections, on allegations – which he denied – that he had instigated a violent protest at a local customs office in 2015.

Despite his jailing, the CNRP’s share of the vote was nearly double that of the CPP’s in Poipet commune. Choung Choungy, Veasna’s lawyer, said the bail request would give his client time to recuperate.