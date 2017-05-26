CNRP in Kampong Thom seek park venue for rally

Cambodia National Rescue Party’s Kampong Thom provincial director once again appealed to provincial authorities for permission to hold a rally at a location previously used for a campaign event by the ruling Cambodian People’s Party.

CNRP Director Sun Chanthy asked permission on Tuesday to hold a rally at Kampong Krabao Park, after local authorities instead suggested Democracy Square.

Provincial Governor Kong Vimean told Chanthy in a letter on Wednesday that the location is too narrow, and would create traffic jams.

But Chanthy sent another letter yesterday, reiterating the CNRP’s plan to hold a rally at that location on Saturday.

“The provincial authorities allowed the CPP to organise a rally for its members on May 20 at that location,” Chanthy wrote.

Provincial Deputy Governor Kong Vimean declined to comment.

National Election Committee spokesman Hang Puthea said the NEC may intervene if they receive a complaint.

“If the authorities allowed one party to do it and denied another, we must look into it,” Puthea said.