CNRP may seek health minister’s ouster: MP

Health Minister Mam Bunheng will appear at the National Assembly on December 29 to answer questions on several irregularities under his watch, with Cambodia National Rescue Party chief whip Son Chhay promising to initiate impeachment proceedings if he fails to adequately address concerns.

Chhay said yesterday there are 10 major questions that Bunheng will be asked, covering issues such as missing Global Fund donor money, the management of imported medication, allegations of graft and the mismanagement of the country’s health-care system, which lacks public confidence.

“We have to wait for him to respond,” Chhay said, adding that if Bunheng is not able to offer satisfactory answers, the CNRP will attempt to remove him from his post.

Under the Kingdom’s Constitution, at least 30 members of the parliament need to make a request for impeachment in order to push the matter to a National Assembly vote. A two-thirds majority vote is needed to proceed with the removal.

Chheang Vun, a Cambodian People’s Party lawmaker and spokesman for the National Assembly, said he didn’t have time to comment on the issue yesterday. Bunheng couldn’t be reached for comment.

Chhay, meanwhile, said Bunheng will need to provide real answers, not just “propaganda”.The questioning follows that of Minister of Mines and Energy Suy Sem, who was questioned on Thursday but failed to address massive discrepancies in sand export figures.