CNRP to meet NEC over voter registration ‘problems’

The opposition party will meet with the National Election Committee this morning to discuss a number of “problems” with the voter registration process, highlighting that 2 million people could lose their right to vote at upcoming elections.

Although Cambodia National Rescue Party spokesman Yim Sovann yesterday remained tight-lipped on specific issues the party planned to raise, he did reiterate they will ask for an extension of the three-month voter registration period. With the November 29 deadline for registration looming, more than 20 percent of eligible voters are still unregistered.

In a letter to the NEC, CNRP acting president Kem Sokha wrote: “The number of citizens who will lose rights to vote is so numerous that it is remarkable”.

The CNRP has been vocal about migrant voters abroad not being given ample time to register over the three-month registration period. The party has also protested that authorities blocked opposition activists from encouraging voters to register.

The Electoral Reform Alliance yesterday echoed the CNRP’s plea for an extension, saying that in 14 of Cambodia’s 25 provinces, registration of eligible voters sat below 80 percent.

NEC spokesman Hang Puthea said the electoral body was open to recommendations from all political parties and asked civil society groups to “point out clearly where people have not yet registered”.