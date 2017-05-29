CNRP President for Pursat province poses in an undated photograph_He has recently been accused of a hit-and-run that left two injured. Photo supplied

CNRP official in Pursat in hit-and-run

A provincial Cambodia National Rescue Party official was arrested in Pursat province after he allegedly injured a 6-year-old in a traffic accident and fled the scene on Saturday.

Theang Leng, Veal Veng district police chief, said the boy, Nat Sovandy, was sent to Battambang Provincial Hospital, but was then transferred to a Siem Reap hospital because “his skull was cracked”.

“The victim is in the Intensive Care Unit now,” he said.Suspect Yan Senghort, president of the CNRP in Pursat, was sent to the police station for questioning, Leng said.

According to the report, Senghort hit the boy while returning from an election campaign event. He allegedly fled the scene, but was halted by police about 40 kilometres away in Samrong commune.

“Police have not charged him yet, but according to Article 83 of the Land Traffic Law, he will face one to three years of imprisonment and a fine from [about $1,000 to $3,750],” Senghort said.

Ruling party supporters said on social media the action reflected the party’s irresponsibility, but Rem Samouen, head of the CNRP in Pursat town, said the accident was an individual case.