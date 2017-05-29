Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - CNRP official in Pursat in hit-and-run

CNRP President for Pursat province poses in an undated photograph_He has recently been accused of a hit-and-run that left two injured. Photo supplied
CNRP President for Pursat province poses in an undated photograph_He has recently been accused of a hit-and-run that left two injured. Photo supplied

CNRP official in Pursat in hit-and-run

A provincial Cambodia National Rescue Party official was arrested in Pursat province after he allegedly injured a 6-year-old in a traffic accident and fled the scene on Saturday.

Theang Leng, Veal Veng district police chief, said the boy, Nat Sovandy, was sent to Battambang Provincial Hospital, but was then transferred to a Siem Reap hospital because “his skull was cracked”.

“The victim is in the Intensive Care Unit now,” he said.Suspect Yan Senghort, president of the CNRP in Pursat, was sent to the police station for questioning, Leng said.

According to the report, Senghort hit the boy while returning from an election campaign event. He allegedly fled the scene, but was halted by police about 40 kilometres away in Samrong commune.

“Police have not charged him yet, but according to Article 83 of the Land Traffic Law, he will face one to three years of imprisonment and a fine from [about $1,000 to $3,750],” Senghort said.

Ruling party supporters said on social media the action reflected the party’s irresponsibility, but Rem Samouen, head of the CNRP in Pursat town, said the accident was an individual case.

Contact author: Khouth Sophak Chakrya
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Bodies of Cambodian peacekeepers returned to Kingdom

The bodies of four Cambodian peacekeepers killed by a Christian militia in Central African Republic were repatriated to the Kingdom and honoured in an airport ceremony on May 21.

Phnom Penh eats: Ptas Nak Battambang

As the name suggests, Ptsa Nak Battambang – which in English means Battambang's house – is the right place for those who want to try some of the province's typical dishes in Phnom Penh.

Opposition leader Kem Sokha greets supporters during a CNRP campaign rally yesterday in Prey Veng province. FACEBOOK

Parties push on with rallies

A new section of road will be built on Phnom Penh’s Koh Dach if the Cambodian People’s Party wins the island commune at Sunday’s elections, an offi

Political analyst Kim Sok who is seen being escorted into a police van after his bail was denied in March at the Appeals Court in Phnom Penh, announced that he will go on hunger strike in Prey Say prison from today until the June 4 commune elections.

Kim Sok urges country to vote out ruling party

Imprisoned political analyst and social commentator