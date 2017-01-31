CNRP OKs plan to call Tea Banh

The opposition party yesterday gave lawmaker Ho Vann the green light to summon Minister of Defence Tea Banh to the National Assembly.

Vann on Sunday said he wanted to grill the defence chief over why three soldiers from the Prime Minister’s Bodyguard Unit were promoted after serving jail time for beating two CNRP lawmakers.

After an internal meeting yesterday, Kong Saphea, one of the lawmakers attacked by the soldiers, said the party authorised Van, head of the National Assembly’s commission on investigations and anti-corruption, to initiate the process of calling Banh before parliament.

“All CNRP [lawmakers] supported the decision to summon [the minister] to explain the perpetrators’ promotions and irregularities with regards to older soldiers who do not get promotions.”

CNRP lawmaker Son Chhay said the party would call the minister but stressed the questioning would go beyond the advancement of the attackers and look at promotions in the military more generally.

Vann declined to comment, as he was sick with the flu and did not take part in the party meeting.

