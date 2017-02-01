CNRP plans to call labour and agriculture ministers

The Cambodia National Rescue party plans to summon a further two ministers to the National Assembly, setting their sights on the heads of the agriculture and labour portfolios. On Monday, the party decided to call Defence Minister Tea Banh to answer lawmakers’ questions about promotions and military reform.

Yesterday at a press conference, CNRP chief whip Son Chhay said Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Veng Sakhon and Minister of Labour Ith Sam Heng would also be summoned to the assembly. Chhay said Sam Heng would be questioned over labour migration, work safety and skills in the workforce.

For Sakhon, meanwhile, the issues of rural indebtedness, use of fertilisers and pesticides would be among topics on the table. “We will prepare these questions and send them to the National Assembly in, at most, one or two weeks,” he said.