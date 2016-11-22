CNRP seeks extension for voter registration deadline

Search form

People wait in line at a voter registration station in Phnom Penh earlier this year to register ahead of the upcoming elections.
The opposition CNRP yesterday called for the National Election Committee to consider extending the November 29 deadline for voters to register for upcoming elections in areas where enrolments have fallen short.

With a little more than a week to go in the three-month drive to log Cambodia’s 9.6 million estimated voters on new digital lists, CNRP spokesman Yim Sovann called for more time in constituencies with low turnouts, such as Phnom Penh, where NEC data show just 73 per cent of eligible voters have registered.

“We are worried because about 25 percent of the people have not been registered,” Sovann said, blaming authorities for taking too long to issue necessary documents, while also acknowledging an “unwillingness” to register on behalf of some citizens.

Overall, the NEC has so far registered 7.3 million people. Reached yesterday, NEC spokesman Hang Puthea said the body would consider extensions, but only after the deadline expired.

Sovann said the party would also begin a late-game push to increase registrations this week by using leaflets and loudspeakers to lobby people across the country.

