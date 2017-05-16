Opposition leader Kem Sokha speaks at an event in Seattle during his trip to the United States. FACEBOOK

CNRP sets date for selecting deputies

The Cambodia National Rescue Party plans to formally select its deputy presidents on Wednesday before gearing up for a mass rally on Saturday to mark the start of its commune election campaign, an opposition spokesman said yesterday.

CNRP lawmaker Yim Sovann said the party would hold a meeting of its central committee on Wednesday to again name lawmakers Pol Ham, Mu Sochua and Eng Chhay Eang as deputies to opposition president Kem Sokha, who is also set to arrive back in Cambodia from the United States today.

The three were named as deputies at a CNRP congress on March 1, though the Interior Ministry refused to recognise their appointment for weeks, claiming their selection violated the CNRP’s internal statutes.

That issue, which some observers saw as ploy by the ruling CPP to impede their opponents as elections approach, was eventually resolved.

Speaking yesterday, Interior Ministry spokesman Khieu Sopheak said the body would “welcome” the resubmission of the party’s new leadership.

Speaking to the party’s commune candidates over the weekend, Sovann announced plans for a 20,000-strong rally in Meanchey district, near the CNRP’s headquarters.

On the phone yesterday, Sovann said he would also meet with the National Election Committee today to discuss several issues, including allowing party supporters to gather at several places in Phnom Penh that were deemed off-limits by municipal authorities.