Coca-Cola Cambodia celebrates development milestone with inauguration of new bottling plant

Cambodia Beverage Company Ltd., a bottling unit of The Coca‑Cola Company, officially inaugurated a bottling facility in Phnom Penh yesterday as part of its previously announced US$100 million investment in Cambodia from 2015 to 2018. The event was presided by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia and Samdech Kittiprittbandit Bun Rany Hun Sen and attended by approximately 900 guests consisting of local authorities, key partners, customers and employees.

The green-field factory in the Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone represents the Company’s continued commitment to long-term business development as well as the sustainable development of local societies in Cambodia.

The new factory is also one of only a few plants in Cambodia with Leadership in Energy and Environment Design (LEED )international certification and includes features such as rainwater harvesting, building lighting automation, can ionized air rinsing and low energy conveyor motors.

Equally important as technology and infrastructure investment, the project is also set to improve the local workforce through development, as highly skilled human capital is required. The new plant is expected to generate additional direct employment for about 300 people and foster the creation of approximately an additional 1,800 indirect jobs through industries involved in the entire value chain including transportation, manufacturing and packaging supply.

“It is a great honor for us to be here to welcome a new momentum of our commitment to Cambodia,” said Irial Finan, Executive Vice President of The Coca-Cola Company and President of the Company’s Bottling Investments Group. “The new factory re-affirms our strong belief in this country, and helps us to capture the growth opportunities in this young, increasingly competitive and dynamic marketplace. We look forward to creating a stronger future for our communities and businesses in this country.”

The plant commenced operations of its first phase in July 2016 with two production lines, a showroom, office building, warehouse and water treatment facility on 12.5 hectares of land. The second and third phase of this project will see the plant expanding, with three more additional production lines by 2025 which will be adjusted to the Action Plan and Industrial Development Policy of the Government of Cambodia. Cambodia Beverage Company (CBC) has produced sparkling and still beverages in the country since 1993 including Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Dasani water and other popular brands.

“The new plant with cutting-edge technology will accelerate our efforts to grow and be more responsive to local customers and consumers needs by offering a wide range of innovative, great-tasting and high-quality product choices, said David Wigglesworth, General Manager of Coca-Cola Cambodia.. “The end-to-end processes adopted by CBC for manufacturing our beverages are of state-of-the-art design with regard to maintaining the top-notch product quality while ensuring the environment values are well respected. We believe in a successful future where we will continue to make positive and meaningful differences for our consumers, customers and the community,”

To reach its sustainable development goals, Coca-Cola Cambodia aims to create meaningful value that extends beyond the boundaries of its plants and business purposes. Being a part of Cambodian society for more than 20 years, CBC is committed to building sustainable communities and focuses its efforts on initiatives that reduce carbon footprint and environmental impacts, create a safe, inclusive work environment for its associates, enhance the economic development of the communities, especially women, where it operates, water stewardship through 3-R approach (Reduce, Recycle & Reuse, Replenish), and disaster relief.