Coke bust hard to stomach

Siem Reap anti-drug police, along with Siem Reap International Airport immigration officials, on Tuesday arrested a suspected Filipino drug mule attempting to smuggle over 1 kilogram of cocaine from Brazil into Cambodia by hiding it in her stomach.

Um Amara, deputy police chief overseeing anti-drug crime in Siem Reap, identified the suspect as Medida Ruera, 40, from the Philippines. She was greeted by authorities after she landed in Cambodia on Tuesday from Brazil, having passed through Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Guangzhou, China. Ruera was carrying 83 pellets of drugs containing a total of 1,042.58 grams of cocaine. ‘During the interrogation, she admitted that she had visited Cambodia,

Thailand and Vietnam twice via plane and car, with the intention of checking the geographical situation to smuggle the drugs,’ he said, adding that her final destination was Malaysia. Ruera was on a blacklist, but Cambodian authorities were also alerted of the suspect by officials in Brazil, Amara said. Her case will be forwarded to provincial court this morning.

In a separate drug bust, four alleged Vietnamese drugs dealers were arrested during a raid at a condominium in the capital’s Tonle Bassac commune on Wednesday, according to Eng Hy, spokesman for the National Military Police.

Authorities confiscated 3 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine. Hy said the confession of two other alleged Vietnamese drug dealers arrested on Tuesday in Svay Rieng province led to the arrests in Phnom Penh and that others were ‘under investigation’.