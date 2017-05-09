Interior Ministry officials examine confiscated counterfeit cosmetics that were being stored in Phnom Penh’s Tuol Svay Prey commune earlier this month. Photo supplied

Companies to file suit over counterfeit makeup

A group of international cosmetics companies are preparing to file a lawsuit through the country’s anti-counterfeit body against the sellers of fake cosmetics confiscated in recent raids.

At a press conference yesterday, the Counter Counterfeit Committee said it has received documents from several brands, including Unilever and Shiseido, in preparation for a suit.

In March, 30 tonnes of counterfeit cosmetics were confiscated in Kandal province’s Takhmao commune.

Last month, 38 tonnes of counterfeit products were seized from two warehouses in Phnom Penh.

According to the committee’s statement, three suspects – Chin Sokha, from Cambodia, Chen Jinhua, from China and Do Wantearng, from Vietnam – have been charged.

“It took us three months to crack down on these cases. We cannot allow our country to be a place where we produce and distribute those fake products,” said Sophana Meach, president of the Counter Counterfeit Committee.

He said the committee will send samples of the products to each brand for testing.