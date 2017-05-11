Search form

Compensation due: Vendor is electrocuted at concert

A Thai concession stand owner will compensate the family of a Cambodian man who died on May 9 from an electric shock while working at a meatball stand at a concert in Kandal province. The owner agreed to pay the family 8 million riel ($2,000) to settle the case.

Moeuk Heu, chief of the victim’s native Svay Korng village, in Battambang province, said that Chay Tha, 40, had just started out as a meatball seller a few months before the incident.

Huy Sokha, Takhmao town police chief, said that Chay Tha was electrocuted when he opened the door of a refrigerator to put meatballs in, at which point he screamed and fell to the ground. He added that investigators found black burn marks on the victim’s left foot.

In a similar case last month, a girl was electrocuted in Siem Reap outside a massage parlour during Khmer New Year celebrations on Pub Street.

Police arrested the owner of the massage shop, Meas Sopheak, after the victim’s family filed a complaint to the Siem Reap town police station. Sopheak was released on bail on April 25.

Contact author: Kim Sarom
