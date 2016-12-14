A man receives medical attention in Phnom Penh in January after an alleged assault by a commune chief in late 2015. NATIONAL POLICE

Complaint to be dropped against chief

The mother of a teenage security guard who was hit by a commune chief and hospitalised has said the family will withdraw their criminal complaint after the suspect paid her $3,000 in compensation.

Hor Hourt, chief of Prek Pra commune in Phnom Penh, allegedly hit Meas Domdey, 19, in late October, causing him to fall and hit his head. Domdey began to have seizures and was ultimately sent to Vietnam for treatment, but his mother, Eurng Sokha, 55, said her son’s condition had since dramatically improved and he had gone back to work.

Hourt did not appear for police questioning on October 25 or on November 9, and the municipal court issued a summons to question him. Court spokesman Ly Sophana did not say if Hourt had appeared, only that the prosecutor was continuing to investigate.

Am Sam Ath, a senior coordinator at rights group Licadho, said even if the family dropped the case, it was still a criminal matter. “If people just commit assault and then pay compensation, it will keep increasing the culture of impunity.”

Legal expert Sok Sam Oeun said while assault was a crime, it was up to the prosecutor to lay charges.