Complaint filed by small party leader against Kem Sokha

Cambodia Youth Party leader Pich Sros filed a complaint today at the Phnom Penh Municipal Court against Cambodia National Rescue Party leader Kem Sokha in response to the latter’s encouragement of voters not to “waste” their votes on small parties.

“We would like to file a complaint against Kem Sokha … for inciting Cambodian people to discriminate against political parties and to hold a political tendency,” the complaint reads. The complaint also accuses Sokha of violating citizens’ rights to select a leader they deemed appropriate.

The complaint cites various articles of the constitution and the Law on Political Parties related to Cambodia’s multi-party system and the right to choose political representation.

At a speech in Kampong Thom last week, Sokha discouraged voters from voting for smaller parties in the national elections next year, because, he said, only the ruling Cambodian People’s Party and CNRP had a chance to win the presidential seat.

Speaking to the press after lodging the complaint, Sros addressed Sokha. “Don't use a political message that kills other parties,” he said. “He divided Khmer into two parts: Khmer CNRP and Khmer CPP. So he excludes other Cambodian citizens.”

He added that opposition leadership might change in the future.

“Kem Sokha now is 63, in 13 years he will die. So, maybe Pich Sros is the next opposition. So, he should keep the way for next generation of patriots to walk,” he said. Sros’ CYP was founded in early 2016 and received a total 1,509 votes in the recent elections, all in Tbong Khmum province, according to preliminary National Election Committee results.

CNRP spokesperson Yim Sovann dismissed the claims. "I just want to say briefly that he should do something more valuable than this,” he said.

Legal expert Sok Sam Oeun, meanwhile, said the remarks made by Kem Sokha were purely political and were not discriminatory.

“Discriminate what? Every political party always says ‘vote for us and not for the others’…. It’s only a political speech,” he said.

He added that complaints alleging constitutional breaches would only be heard by the court if they related to legal or governmental actions, not those of private individuals.

Court spokesperson Ey Rin said the complaint was now in the hands of the prosecutor’s office.

Additional reporting by Leonie Kijewski