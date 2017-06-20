Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Complaint filed by small party leader against Kem Sokha

Content image - Phnom Penh Post
President Pich Sros speaks to the press about his lawsuit against Kem Sokha yesterday outside Phnom Penh court Pha Lina

Complaint filed by small party leader against Kem Sokha

Cambodia Youth Party leader Pich Sros filed a complaint today at the Phnom Penh Municipal Court against Cambodia National Rescue Party leader Kem Sokha in response to the latter’s encouragement of voters not to “waste” their votes on small parties.

“We would like to file a complaint against Kem Sokha … for inciting Cambodian people to discriminate against political parties and to hold a political tendency,” the complaint reads. The complaint also accuses Sokha of violating citizens’ rights to select a leader they deemed appropriate.

The complaint cites various articles of the constitution and the Law on Political Parties related to Cambodia’s multi-party system and the right to choose political representation.
At a speech in Kampong Thom last week, Sokha discouraged voters from voting for smaller parties in the national elections next year, because, he said, only the ruling Cambodian People’s Party and CNRP had a chance to win the presidential seat.

Speaking to the press after lodging the complaint, Sros addressed Sokha. “Don't use a political message that kills other parties,” he said. “He divided Khmer into two parts: Khmer CNRP and Khmer CPP. So he excludes other Cambodian citizens.”

He added that opposition leadership might change in the future.

“Kem Sokha now is 63, in 13 years he will die. So, maybe Pich Sros is the next opposition. So, he should keep the way for next generation of patriots to walk,” he said. Sros’ CYP was founded in early 2016 and received a total 1,509 votes in the recent elections, all in Tbong Khmum province, according to preliminary National Election Committee results.

CNRP spokesperson Yim Sovann dismissed the claims. "I just want to say briefly that he should do something more valuable than this,” he said.

Legal expert Sok Sam Oeun, meanwhile, said the remarks made by Kem Sokha were purely political and were not discriminatory.

“Discriminate what? Every political party always says ‘vote for us and not for the others’…. It’s only a political speech,” he said.

He added that complaints alleging constitutional breaches would only be heard by the court if they related to legal or governmental actions, not those of private individuals.

Court spokesperson Ey Rin said the complaint was now in the hands of the prosecutor’s office.

Additional reporting by Leonie Kijewski

Contact author: Niem Chheng
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Latest Video

Phnom Penh eats: Dine amid green gardens at Chol Chet

Located just off National Road 1 about 9km south of central Phnom Penh, Chol Chet — which means 'like' in Khmer — is a great getaway from the bustle of the capital.

Farewell to the White Building

Built as an experiment in low-cost social housing for the capital, the White Building has been sitting in the heart of Phnom Penh since the 1960s.

NEC officials tally votes during a recount last week in Phnom Penh.

Late-filed complaints discarded by the NEC

Cambodia’s National Election Committee last week rejected 33 of 61 complaints filed over the conduct of June 4’s commune election, according to a s

People search for their names on the voter lists at a polling station in Kampong Cham’s Veal Vong commune earlier this month.

Carving Tbong Khmum from Kampong Cham may see CPP gain assembly seat

Four years ago, when the opposition snatched Kampong Cham away from the ruling party in 2013 national elections, it hinted at a deeper shift taking