Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Concerns raised over climate change funds

Content image - Phnom Penh Post
US President Donald Trump announces his decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accords at the White House in Washington, DC last week. SAUL LOEB/AFP

Concerns raised over climate change funds

A top Cambodian climate official expressed concern yesterday that the United States’ withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement signals potential cuts to the funding of environmental projects in the Kingdom.

“We are definitely disappointed,” Tin Ponlork, head of the National Council for Sustainable Development, said in a phone interview yesterday. “It is a step back for the entire global community.”

“We don’t know the amount they will reduce [in aid to Cambodia], but it is clear they will make cuts.”

Curtis Hundley of Winrock International said his project supporting forests and biodiversity in Mondulkiri has guaranteed funding until its completion, but future projects may not be approved.

“It would not affect this project, but it may affect future projects,” Hundley added.

Conservationist Marcus Hardtke, however, said potential cuts could be a “blessing in disguise”.

“Many of these climate-related projects are ineffective . . . They just feed the scene and its consultants,” Hardtke said.

David Josar, a spokesman at the US Embassy in Phnom Penh, cautioned against making budgetary predictions.

“It would be premature to discuss any possible changes in funding as the US budget for fiscal year 2018 still must be passed by Congress and signed by the President,” he said.

Contact authors: Kong Meta and Andrew Nachemson
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Latest Video

Ieng Moly on war, corruption, and working with Son San

Ieng Moly, chairman of Cambodia's National AIDS Authority, talks to Post Khmer editor Kimsong Kay about four decades of Cambodian politics.

Have new rules kept political parties in check?

The election campaign season in Cambodia lasts for 15 days and allows political candidates to promote their policies.

Opposition leader Kem Sokha greets supporters during a CNRP campaign rally yesterday in Prey Veng province. Facebook

CPP’s political grudge? Purported memo suggests cutting funds to CNRP-aligned communes

Opposition leader Kem Sokha yesterday visited Kandal’s Sa’ang and Koh Thom districts, where his party won large at Sunday’s commune elections, mock

Police officials attempt to make their way through a protest by workers against Universal Apparel Cambodia yesterday in Phnom Penh.

Union reps suspended after more than a thousand strike in election day pay row

Ten union representatives were yesterday suspended from the Southland garment factory in Phnom Penh’s Por Sen Chey district after more than a thous