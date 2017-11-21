Convoy of vans carrying timber seized in Kratie

A convoy of nine vans hauling dozens of cubic metres of illegal timber was stopped by Kratie provincial forces Sunday night, but none of the drivers were caught, authorities said.

Chea Sopheak, spokesman for the Kratie Provincial Court, claimed the drivers were able to slip away due to the darkness and rain. According to Sopheak, the vans and timber were intercepted in Chhlong district’s Prek Saman commune and are being temporarily impounded at the district Forestry Administration office for investigation.

District Police Chief Chhong Toran said the timber – first-grade sokrom and second-grade pchek – was cut into square house pillars.

Try Pheak, Kratie Forestry Administration chief, could not be reached yesterday.

In a separate bust in Stung Treng province, authorities working with O’Pong Moan Forestry Administration arrested three drivers hauling illegal timber on Sunday afternoon in Siem Bok district’s O’Russey Kandal commune.

Two cubic metres – more than 2 tonnes – of second-grade pchek timber were seized, according to Siem Bok District Deputy Police Chief Sem Vatana, who said the timber was also cut into squared pillars.

The suspects – Hun Chet, 32; Sao Sakeoun, 37; and Thim Ravy, 26 – are from Prey Veng province, according to Vatana. Vatana said the suspects and evidence were sent to the O’Pong Moan Forestry Administration office for investigation.