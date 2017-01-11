Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Cops sacked for alleged drug offences

A policeman, middle, was arrested for alleged drug trafficking in December based on a year-old arrest warrant in Tbong Khmum province yesterday. Photo supplied.
A policeman, middle, was arrested for alleged drug trafficking in December based on a year-old arrest warrant in Tbong Khmum province yesterday. Photo supplied.

Cops sacked for alleged drug offences

Two police officers in Tbong Khmum province were fired and at least one of them arrested for alleged drug trafficking in December, based on a year-old arrest warrant, according to a deputy police chief and court documents obtained yesterday.

Interior Minister Sar Kheng ordered on December 19 that policemen Kem Vannak and Prum Titya be fired for abandoning their work, but a deputy police chief, who asked not to be named, said both were sacked for drug abuse. Kheng also ordered that their salaries be halted from February onward.

Chea Choeun, provincial anti-drug bureau chief, said yesterday that Titya’s arrest was based on a warrant issued for him and Vannak by the provincial court in October 2015 for alleged drug abuse and trafficking. But according to the provincial police’s Facebook page, Titya remained free and officially employed until his arrest on December 20.

Mon Meakea, chief of staff at the police department, declined to provide further information, and details were not available yesterday on the status of Vannak’s case.

In recent weeks, top officials have publicly raised concerns about police involvement in drug crime.

Contact author: Niem Chheng
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".