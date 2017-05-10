Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Court denies taking sides in Hun San row

Content image - Phnom Penh Post
Anti drug chief Mok Chito speaks at an event in 2015. He was recently accused of harassment by Prime Minister's brother Hun San in a land dispute in Banteay Meanchey. Heng Chivoan

Court denies taking sides in Hun San row

Following media reports of Hun Sen’s brother accusing a high-ranking police official of abusing his power in a land dispute, the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Court clarified that it was not taking sides in the case, as alleged by local media.

The premier’s brother, Hun San, accused anti-drug Police Chief Mok Chito of harassment and interference in a personal land dispute in Poipet town, spurring the Interior Ministry to initiate an investigation into the case led by National Police Chief Neth Savoeun. Chito has denied any involvement.

Court spokesman Sok Keobandith issued a statement dismissing allegations of collusion with the police chief, adding that the court was only following regular procedures in the case.

The statement from the court lists two separate cases contesting ownership of the parcel of land. In one of them, Hun San, his daughter Hun Chanthal and an individual named Vy Nai filed a complaint against three people – Hong Mao, Mak Madoeun and Hong Samoeun.

Another case also involves Hong Mao, who filed a complaint on May 2 asking two other men – Touch Chandara and Sor Moeun – to follow an April 27 court order to stop using the land.

Reached yesterday, Keobandith would not elaborate on the cases.

Contact author: Mech Dara
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

The ‘Granny Program’ giving access to life’s small joys

A group of grandmothers from an impoverished area of Stung Meanchey have a busier schedule than they ever imagined they would in their 80s and 90s.

Is this the end of Kampong Cham's iconic bamboo bridge?

For decades, Kampong Cham residents have been constructing a bamboo bridge each year when the Mekong becomes too shal

Phnom Penh eats: Chicken claws at The House of Lu

Delicious food and a special name brought huge fame to Jeung Mon Ptas Lu – “The House of Lu’s Chicken Claws” – restaurant in Phnom Penh.