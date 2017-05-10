Court denies taking sides in Hun San row

Following media reports of Hun Sen’s brother accusing a high-ranking police official of abusing his power in a land dispute, the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Court clarified that it was not taking sides in the case, as alleged by local media.

The premier’s brother, Hun San, accused anti-drug Police Chief Mok Chito of harassment and interference in a personal land dispute in Poipet town, spurring the Interior Ministry to initiate an investigation into the case led by National Police Chief Neth Savoeun. Chito has denied any involvement.

Court spokesman Sok Keobandith issued a statement dismissing allegations of collusion with the police chief, adding that the court was only following regular procedures in the case.

The statement from the court lists two separate cases contesting ownership of the parcel of land. In one of them, Hun San, his daughter Hun Chanthal and an individual named Vy Nai filed a complaint against three people – Hong Mao, Mak Madoeun and Hong Samoeun.

Another case also involves Hong Mao, who filed a complaint on May 2 asking two other men – Touch Chandara and Sor Moeun – to follow an April 27 court order to stop using the land.

Reached yesterday, Keobandith would not elaborate on the cases.