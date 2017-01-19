Court reveals Oz report

The Phnom Penh Municipal Court yesterday continued hearing a case against six Nigerian men, some of whom are professional football players, and a Cambodian national accused of theft.

According to documents read in court, the men were arrested in May and August after Cambodian police received a tip from their Australian counterparts alleging that the defendants stole credit card information.

During the third day of hearings, court officials read a 10-page report produced by the Australian Federal Police’s cyber crimes unit and based on an investigation launched in March. The report claimed that goods were sent from Australia to the home of Ueng Vannak, the Cambodian national implicated in the case, including clothes, shoes, hats, phones and watches worth about A$36,000.

The items were allegedly purchased in Australian stores using stolen or lost credit cards. Vannak and the Nigerian defendants would collect the items, sell them in Cambodia for a profit, then send money back to Australia using Western Union or bank transfers, the report said. Prosecutor Um Sopheak accused the seven of being part of an organised crime ring.

Co-defendant Ademiluyi Gbenga Adegoke, 24, however, said he received the items from his godmother in Australia. The case concludes today.