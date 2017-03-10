CPP chiefs’ anti-slogan forces grow

The CPP’s threatened legal action against the opposition’s campaign slogan still had yet to materialise yesterday, though more ruling party commune chiefs released statements condemning the catchphrase.

Almost 200 CPP commune chiefs have now released statements condemning the slogan, which calls on voters to replace local officials who “serve the party” with representatives that “serve the people” come commune elections in June.

The CPP, which has labelled the catchphrase “incitement”, has suggested the reaction by local party chiefs is a grassroots backlash, though their statements are near identical and the campaign appears coordinated.

Calling the slogan insulting, the statements call on the ruling party to take action against the opposition, though CPP spokesman Sok Eysan said yesterday that “legal experts” were still studying the case.

The CNRP, meanwhile, reiterated they have no plans to change the catchphrase, noting it does not even refer to a particular party.

Analysts yesterday backed the opposition, with social commentator Meas Ny calling the slogan straightforward. “The commune chief who doesn’t serve the citizen, they will not be elected for CPP or for CNRP”.