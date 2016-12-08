Search form

National Assembly President Heng Samrin speaks at a CPP Congress in Phnom Penh in 2015. Heng Chivoan

CPP congress to map out election plan

Officials from the ruling Cambodian People’s Party will convene a 1,000-strong congress on December 17 and 18 to hammer out a strategy for upcoming elections, according to a party announcement.

CPP spokesman Sok Eysan yesterday insisted it was a “typical” meeting, and would consist of the party’s 500-member central committee, as well as another 500 high-ranking officials.

“[We will] discuss with one another how to achieve the political strategic goals to seize victory in the 2017 and 2018 elections, which the CPP still expects to win,” he said, adding “no more members will be added” to the committee, as with recent congresses.

In the minutes of a central committee meeting in July, the CPP said it was taking the offensive against the opposition CNRP, even suggesting pressuring the courts to pursue cases against the party.

“[We must] continue to make it weaker through our strategy, encourage other parties to participate a lot in the election and push the implementation of the court’s procedure for all illegal actions of leaders, officers and activists of the opposition,” the minutes read.

