15 garment workers were injured when their truck collapsed at the National Road 1 yesterday in Prey Vang province. Photo supplied

Crash injures 15 garment workers

Fifteen garment workers were injured yesterday when the truck in which they were travelling overturned, the latest in a series of accidents involving the transportation of workers.

According to district police chief Chey Seng Heang, the driver lost control of the vehicle when overtaking a car and swerved off the road in Prey Veng’s Preah Sdech district along National Road 1.

“I think it is because his truck is modified . . . The truck driver already fled after the accident [and] we are now searching for him,” he said.

He added that the truck could have exceeded its carrying capacity, though they could not confirm this.

Seng Heang said two severely injured workers were sent to Prey Veng provincial hospital, while the others were sent to Neak Loeung Health Centre.

A post on the National Social Security Fund’s (NSSF) Facebook page, however, put the number of injured at 11.

NSSF figures for 2016 show a 14 percent drop in garment worker traffic accidents, but only a marginal decrease of 1 percent in the number of workers injured.

