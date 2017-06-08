Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Dam resettlement site gets electricity

A view of the Lower Sesan II hydropower dam construction site in Stung Treng province in 2016. The dam is scheduled to start generating power by the end of 2017. Photo supplied
A view of the Lower Sesan II hydropower dam construction site in Stung Treng province in 2016. The dam is scheduled to start generating power by the end of 2017. Photo supplied

Dam resettlement site gets electricity

A new settlement for villagers displaced by the soon-to-be-finished Lower Sesan II dam in Stung Treng province was connected to the electrical grid yesterday, despite the continued refusal of more than 100 households to relocate.

According to the Stung Treng Provincial Electricity Authority’s announcement yesterday, an electrical line was connected from the dam to a transmission network at the new site in Srekor. More than 300 ethnic Lao households are being forced to relocate from the Sesan’s reservoir area due to flooding when the dam goes online later this year.

The announcement warned locals to take caution after the electricity is connected.

“The villagers living along the line, please be informed and careful by refraining from climbing or building [anything] near the electricity line in order to avoid danger and accidents,” the statement read.

According to Stung Treng Provincial Hall spokesman Men Kong, the electricity is not currently generated by the dam but transmitted from neighbouring Laos, at a rate of over 900 riel per kilowatt.

“It is the first line, and electricity linked for the villagers at Srekor, and they must pay for the electricity costs,” he said.

Once one of the five turbines of the dam are in operation, the price will decrease to around 600 riel per kilowatt, he added.

Kong said that authorities are still negotiating with 117 families from Srekor and Kbal Romea communes who are refusing to leave.

“They do not allow us to inspect and measure their property, but we will keep talking to them,” he said.

Srekor Commune Chief Siek Mekong welcomed the electrical lines but criticised the decision to connect the electricity when an agreement with the households had yet to be reached.

“The people still do not accept the compensation, but electricity is connected already. It is not right,” he said.

Contact author: Phak Seangly
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Ieng Moly on war, corruption, and working with Son San

Ieng Moly, chairman of Cambodia's National AIDS Authority, talks to Post Khmer editor Kimsong Kay about four decades of Cambodian politics.

Have new rules kept political parties in check?

The election campaign season in Cambodia lasts for 15 days and allows political candidates to promote their policies.

CNRP spokesperson Yim Sovann speaks to the press after the election results on Sunday at party headquarters in Phnom Penh.

CNRP’s chiefs will keep campaign promises or quit, says Sovann

Opposition spokesman Yim Sovann said yesterday that if any of the CNRP’s more than 400 new commune chiefs who won office on Sunday cannot follow th

The new CNRP commune chief-elect for Kok Doung commune, Tuon Aun, 70, poses for a photograph at his residence in Siem Reap province.

Low crop values and rising debt led a former CPP stronghold to go CNRP

On Sunday, opposition commune chief candidate Tuon Aun won the rural Siem Reap commune of Kok Doung, a former bastion of support for the ruling Cam