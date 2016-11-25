Microsoft marketing staffer Rena Chai and Minister of Education Hang Chuon Naron shake hands at the signing of a memorandum of understanding yesterday. Photo supplied

Deal struck by Microsoft, Education Ministry

Microsoft yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports to implement the Microsoft Education Transformation Framework, a three-pronged initiative that will be rolled out at selected schools in the capital from this December to next April.

According to a press release issued by the technology giant yesterday, the framework will focus on training teachers on technology adoption, creating technology-friendly classrooms and teaching with technology.

“Our collaboration [will provide] teachers with the right tools and training needed to equip students with . . . skills needed in an increasingly technology-driven global economy,” said Rena Chai, a Microsoft marketing staffer.

According to Minister of Education Hang Chuon Naron, 50 teachers will receive training from Microsoft experts before training teachers themselves.

The initiative was welcomed by Khun Dy, a mathematics teacher in Hun Sen Kampong Seila High School. “If the ministry provides a curriculum to learn through digital technology, students will have an alternative way to learn and may understand each subject better.”