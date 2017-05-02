Authorities inspect a building destroyed by a rainstorm on Sunday in Preah Vihear. Government figures show property damage and deaths due to weather surged during the first quarter of 2017. Photo supplied

Deaths from lightning triple compared to ’16

Lighting deaths nearly tripled in Cambodia during the first quarter of 2017, compared to the same period in 2016, an official at the National Committee for Disaster Management said yesterday.

Keo Vy, spokesman at the National Committee for Disaster Management, said during the first four months of this year, a total of 21 people were struck and killed by lightning, up from eight people during the same period the previous year.

The number of injured due to lightning also increased to 26, up from 15 last year, he said. Additionally, 30 cows were killed and three buildings were damaged by lightning.

Only two people were killed in storms this year from causes other than lightning, compared to four last year during the same period, he added.

During the first four months of this year, there were 79 storms, which affected 18 provinces.

The storms left 18 people injured and damaged a total of 1,637 homes, of which 251 were completely destroyed, including 32 military family houses, Vy said. Eighteen school buildings also saw damage from the storms as well as 13 public administration buildings.

During the same period last year, the storms injured 17 people, and damaged 1,207 homes, of which 220 were completely destroyed.