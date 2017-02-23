Deportations, deaths tallied for foreigners

The Interior Ministry’s annual report, published yesterday, revealed that 113 foreigners died in Cambodia last year, while 73 others were injured.

The deceased foreigners, who included Chinese, American, Vietnamese, South Korean and UK nationals, succumbed to diseases and traffic accidents, or died by suicide, murder or drowning, the report said.

In addition to foreigner deaths and injuries, the report showed that Cambodia deported 2,998 foreigners in 2016. The figure marked a decrease in deportations from 2015, when 4,224 foreigners were deported.

Most of those deported were living in Cambodia illegally. The report singled out Vietnam as a persistent source of illegal immigration. “Even if we deport foreigners who are in Cambodia illegally, foreigners, especially Vietnamese, continue to live in Cambodia illegally,” it reads.

Last August, a progress report on the ministry’s “foreigner census” program launched in 2014 claimed 76,000 foreign nationals had residency or citizenship documents with “irregularities”.

Interior Minister Sar Kheng said yesterday that authorities will attempt to better regulate immigration by making data on foreigners easily available electronically.