Deputy PM called over Ley probe

Interior Minister Sar Kheng has been summoned to appear on January 12 before the National Assembly’s human rights commission for questioning about why authorities have made little progress in their inquiry into the murder of political analyst Kem Ley.

CNRP lawmaker Eng Chhay Eang, who heads the commission, said Kheng had been called to explain the lack of details emerging from the investigation into the death of the analyst, which opposition leader Sam Rainsy has blamed on Prime Minister Hun Sen.

“The first commission . . . has summoned two ministers to clarify the case of the murder of Kem Ley. The first we will summon is . . . Sar Kheng,” he said, adding that Justice Minister Ang Vong Vathana would be next. “We have seen that since five months ago we have not seen any progress in the investigation at all.”

Interior Ministry spokesman Khieu Sopheak called the event a political stunt, saying while Kheng would attend, he will be unable to provide any news beyond what is known. “The leaders of the CNRP . . . used to insult Kem Ley,” Sopheak said, warning Chhay Eang not to expect much. “Even though Sar Kheng will go, he will not know how to answer.”